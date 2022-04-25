Patriots draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The New England Patriots are projected to be an average football team this upcoming season as we get closer to the NFL Draft. They are tied for the 18th best Super Bowl odds at +4000 with an over/under win total set at 8.5 at this point of the offseason.

The Patriots reached the playoffs in 2021 after a one-year absence as they head into Year 3 of the post-Tom Brady era. New England started 2-4 before stringing together seven wins in a row, capped off by four losses in their final five games. The Patriots were blown out by the Buffalo Bills by 30 points as their season ended in the wild card round.

Mac Jones appears to have a promising future after his rookie season, and he got some help this offseason as the Patriots traded for wide receiver DeVante Parker and re-signed offensive tackle Trent Brown to a two-year deal. New England has not been as active as they were last year in free agency, and they lost cornerback JC Jackson, who signed a massive deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England Patriots pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +4000

Win total: 8.5 (Over -125, Under +105)

It is strange to see New England’s Super Bowl odds so low under Bill Belichick, but oddsmakers pushed the odds toward the win total hitting the over at -125. The loss of Jackson at the corner spot is a big deal, and that is the spot the Patriots have to fix for them to surpass this win total. They brought back Malcolm Butler and signed Terrance Mitchell, but they could use more short- and long-term help at cornerback.

