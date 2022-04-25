Vikings draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

Oddsmakers expect the Minnesota Vikings to be a fringe playoff team at this point of the NFL offseason with a win total set at 9 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but they are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to odds to win Super Bowl 57. Minnesota has +4000 odds to win it all, which is tied for 18th in the NFL.

The Vikings got off to a 1-3 start to their season in 2021, and they went on a streak where they won two games in a row followed by two consecutive losses from Week 5 through Week 17 and finished with an 8-9 record. Justin Jefferson took another step after a fantastic rookie season and is already one of the top wide receivers in the league.

The offseason changes to the franchise began with those at the top as Minnesota fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. They were replaced by Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, respectively. The Vikings extended Kirk Cousins’ contract through 2023 and made a free agency splash by signing former Green Bay Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to a three-year deal. They also re-signed cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year contract.

Minnesota Vikings pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +4000

Win total: 9.0 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Vikings’ Super Bowl odds are not great at this point, but they can make some moves through the NFL Draft to improve their chances at surpassing their win total. Minnesota has a number of areas they can hit, and they could be in best-available mode. The Vikings biggest need might be the cornerback position, which was an area that struggled last season even with the re-signing of Peterson.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.