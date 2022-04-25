New York Giants draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The New York Giants have limited expectations for the upcoming season as they look to address holes on their roster at the NFL Draft. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving them +10000 odds to win Super Bowl 57, which is tied for the to 24th best odds in the NFL. The win total is set at seven at this point of the offseason.

The Giants lost their first three games of last season and finished the year on a six-game losing streak, finishing with a 4-13 record. New York dealt with plenty of injuries and when you have that many injury issues on a roster that is not great, you’ll find yourself with the fifth overall pick of the NFL Draft.

New York signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a two-year contract and signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski for three seasons. The Giants have not been overly active in the free agency period.

New York Giants pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +10000

Win total: 7 (Over -110, Under -100)

The Giants will enter Year 1 with Brian Daboll as the head coach and Joe Schoen at general manager, and they have plenty of work to do. New York has two selections to work with in the first seven picks, so they can add plenty of talent to the roster and help surpass this win total. Adding Glowinski is a solid upgrade but if the Giants want to be in the playoff race late in the regular season, they will need to add more talent to their offensive line.

