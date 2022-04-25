New Orleans Saints draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The New Orleans Saints are set to begin Year 1 without Sean Payton as their head coach, and oddsmakers project they will finish around .500 this season. They have +5000 odds to win Super Bowl 57 on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is the 21st best odds in the NFL according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It has New Orleans’ win total set at eight victories.

In the first season of the post-Drew Brees era, the Saints failed to reach the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016 and finished with a 9-8 regular season record. New Orleans got off to a hot start, but injuries played a big factor in their decline. They lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a torn ACL in the middle of the season, running back Alvin Kamara missed a chunk of games and wide receiver Michael Thomas never saw the field.

Winston was re-signed to a two-year deal this offseason, and the Saints brought in Andy Dalton on a one-year contract. One of their biggest acquisitions came on the defensive side of the ball as they signed safety Marcus Maye to a three-year contract. The biggest loss this offseason is left tackle Terron Armstead, who agreed to a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +5000

Win total: 8 (Over -110, Under -110)

Let’s stay away from Super Bowl odds because that’s not going to happen in the first season under head coach Dennis Allen, but they could certainly go over this win total. To do that, the biggest hole the Saints need to fix is the offensive tackle position as they look to move on from the void left by Armstead. New Orleans has two first-round picks, and they would be wise to address that situation to protect whoever lines up at quarterback for the majority of games this season.

