New York Jets draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

Once again, there are very low expectations for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets sit at +15000 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 5.5 games.

While the Jets had major struggles in 2021, the young team showed some good signs for the future. Young quarterback Zach Wilson dealt with some injuries through the season, but showed some signs of improvement later in the year. They had two shocking wins over the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. They have a great coaching staff and are a few pieces away from being a playoff contender.

The biggest move this offseason for the Jets was signing former San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson who will strengthen the left side of that offensive line up as they already have 2020 first round pick Mekhi Becton at left tackle. They added two strong tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. They also got better in the secondary where they added D.J. Reed at cornerback and Jordan Whitehead at safety. These are two high level players who will give the secondary a boost.

New York Jets pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +15000

Win total: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

The Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this years draft. There is a great chance they take a wide receiver, edge rusher, or cornerback with those picks. For wide receiver, I’d expect them to wait until the 10th pick where they’d likely be able to get a guy like Garrett Wilson or Jameson Williams. At number four, look for an edge rusher or cornerback. Sauce Gardner is my prediction, but it could be Kayvon Thibodeaux as well. Adding a quality player at two of the three positions listed above gives this team exactly what they need to start making some noise in their division.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.