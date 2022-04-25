Philadelphia Eagles draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Philadelphia Eagles have had nine wins in three of the last four seasons. Once again, they’re projected to finish the regular season right around that number. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles sit at +4500 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 8.5 games.

After starting the season 3-6, the Eagles were able to turn things around, getting to 9-8 and clinching a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts showed promise at times, but also showed he needs to improve throwing the ball. The Eagles were up and down all season. For example, some weeks the offense would score 40 points and the defense would allow just seven points. On the other hand, some times the offense would score seven and the defense would allow 40 points.

The big signing for the Eagles this offseason was Haason Reddick. This will immediately give the Eagles an upgrade in the pass rush and it it’ll show. Last season, Reddick finished with 11 sacks which was more than anybody on the Eagles roster. The Eagles also signed linebacker Kyzir White to a one year deal.

Philadelphia Eagles pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +4500

Win total: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Eagles have the 15th and 18th pick in the first round of this years draft. That should give them two quality day one starters. One of them has to be Devin Lloyd for the Eagles to get back to the playoffs next year. Lloyd looks like he could be a star in the NFL as he has a ton of versatility. Linebacker is big need for the Eagles and Lloyd would give an immediate boost at that position.

