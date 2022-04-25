Pittsburgh Steelers draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

This will be one of the lower expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a while, mainly because of their questions at quarterback. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers sit at +6500 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 7.5 games.

Surprisingly, the Steelers made the playoffs last season. Many people counted out Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers but they turned things around later in the season and it was much needed. Mike Tomlin always finds a way to get his guys in the playoffs. The biggest story for this team was TJ Watt’s success. Watt had 22.5 sacks which tied Michael Strahan for the most in a single season.

The Steelers made three big moves this season. At quarterback, they signed Mitch Trubisky who will likely be their starting quarterback this season. On the defensive side of ball, they added linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback Levi Wallace. Both of these guys will feel needed roles on the Pittsburgh defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +6500

Win total: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

The Steelers have many spots they need to improve on in the draft, however most importantly would be the defensive line. If Jordan Davis falls to them, they should take him without question. Aside from defensive line, offensive line and quarterback are positions they could take.

