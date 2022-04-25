San Francisco 49ers draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

Coming off a deep playoff run, the pre-NFL Draft Super Bowl odds for the 49ers arent extremely high. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers sit at +1400 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 10 games.

It was an extremely exciting 2021 season for the 49ers. Deebo Samuel was the fan favorite and it was for a great season. He was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and a big reason for it is his versatility. The 49ers defense played incredible and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The biggest addition for the 49ers so far is cornerback Charvarius Ward. This makes the 49ers significantly better at the cornerback position. They also added defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway and linebacker Oren Burks to the defensive who will help on special teams and for depth.

San Francisco 49ers pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1400

Win total: 10.0 (Over -115, Under -105)

The 49ers don't have a first round pick, but should be able to find some strong prospects on day two. They have one second round pick and two third round picks. It will be interesting to see if they get any early draft picks for Jimmy Garroppolo if they trade him. A safety or edge rusher would boost their defense and look for them to draft one of the two.

