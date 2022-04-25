Seattle Seahawks draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Seattle Seahawks made some big moves this offseason and it looks like they are starting their rebuild. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks sit at +10000 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 6.0 games.

The Seahawks had an extremely disappointing 2021 season to say the least. While Russell Wilson dealt with an injury for most of the season, the Seahawks won 7 games which was their least since 2011. A big issue with Seattle was their offensive line. It has killed the Seahawks over the past few years.

The biggest move of the NFL offseason was the Russell Wilson trade which included Drew Lock, Shelby Miller, Noah Fantasias, and draft picks. In free agency, the two big new signings for the Seahawks were on the defensive side of the ball. They signed cornerback Artie Burns and Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle Seahawks pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +10000

Win total: 6.0 (Over +100, Under -120)

The Seahawks loaded up on draft picks in their trade with the Broncos. They have one first round pick and three day two picks. The three positions most likely in my opinion would be offensive tackle, cornerback, and quarterback. Of the three, I think quarterback is the least likely because this isn’t the best quarterback draft class. If they go offensive lineman, I would expect it to be Evan Neal or Charles Cross. At cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. or Sauce Gardner, whichever one is available.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.