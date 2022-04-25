Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tough end to the 2021 season. However, they were sparked this offseason when they found out quarterback To Brady would be returning. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers sit at +700 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 11.5 games.

In what everybody thought would be Tom Brady’s last season, the Buccaneers lost in the NFC Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady came up just short in the MVP votings behind Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers finished the regular season at 13-4 which many fans expected.

The big signings for the Buccaneers this offseason were Russell Gage, Shaq Mason, and Logan Ryan. Gage gives Tom Brady a blanket as he’s had a ton of success in his career with receivers who have Gage’s skillset. Mason will fill Alex Cappa’s role as he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. And Logan Ryan will give the Buccaneers a veteran cornerback in a secondary which had major struggles last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +700

Win total: 11.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

With the late first round pick, it’s hard to predict who the Buccaneers will draft. I would say their two biggest needs for now are defensive tackle and cornerback. Travis Jones would be a perfect pick for the Buccaneers. Some may think it’s a reach, but Jones will be a star in the NFL. At cornerback, I could see them drafting Kaiir Elam or Kyler Gordon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.