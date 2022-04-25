Tennessee Titans draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Tennessee Titans enter the 2022 season at +2800 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans’ win total is set at 9.5, with the over and under valued at -110.

The Titans finished the regular season with a record of 12-6 and first in the AFC, despite not having superstar running back Derrick Henry for the last nine games. However, Tennessee’s playoff run came to an end early as they lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans released veteran wide receiver Julio Jones, but traded for Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams to fill the No. 2 wideout spot. Tennessee also signed veteran tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year deal.

Tennessee Titans pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +2800

Win total: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

With the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Titans could look to add another playmaker at wide receiver or more depth to the defensive line. Tennessee’s top two wide receivers are A.J. Brown and Woods, which is a good start. However, if they could add a Christian Watson or Treylon Burks at this spot, it will give them a solid trio of wide receivers that can do a little bit of everything.

