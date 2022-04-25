Washington Commanders draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Washington Commanders enter the 2022 season with long shot odds to win Super Bowl 57 at +6500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington’s win total is set at 7.5, with over valued at -120 and under at +100.

The Commanders couldn’t recapture the magic that they had in 2020 and finished with a record of 7-10 last season. Washington also lost second-year defensive end Chase Young midway through the year with a torn ACL.

Washington acquired veteran quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season. The Commanders released safety Landon Collins and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers.

Washington Commanders pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +6500

Win total: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

For the Commanders to go over their win total this season, they need to get another wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Washington also needs to get a left tackle, linebacker and cornerback. At cornerback, they have two solid veterans in Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III. But at No. 12 overall, Washington could get Derek Stingley Jr. or Kaiir Elam.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.