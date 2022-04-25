Which teams has QB Malik Willis had official pre-draft visits with?

Malik Willis is a quarterback that has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career at Liberty. Willis started out playing at Auburn but struggled to stay on the field for the Tigers. He transferred to Liberty and after sitting out in 2019, became their starting quarterback in 2020. Willis’ final two seasons were great as he combined for 5,107 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 1,822 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback in this draft and is expected to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In preparation for the draft, each NFL team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals. Just because a player doesn’t get a visit somewhere doesn’t mean that he won’t end up with that team.

Malik Willis Visits

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Teams most likely to draft Willis

Any quarterback-needy team will be in on Malik Willis, it just depends on how they grade him. Willis is expected to be the first quarterback taken in the draft. The Lions have the No. 2 overall pick, but Willis isn’t a lock to go that early. The first team that has a real shot of taking him is likely the Panthers at No. 6. With Sam Darnold as their incumbent quarterback, they are highly motivated to have a better option laying in wait.

It’s hard to imagine that Willis isn’t taken in the top-10 of the draft. Whether you think the quality of quarterbacks in this class is as high as usual or not, teams are going to have to make do with who is available. The Falcons at No. 8 or the Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 makes a ton of sense for a quarterback landing spot as both teams traded away their longtime veterans with an eye on the future.