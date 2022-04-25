Which teams has QB Kenny Pickett had official pre-draft visits with?

Kenny Pickett is a quarterback that has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh. Pickett flew under the radar for his first four seasons not having more than 3,100 yards passing or 13 touchdowns in a season. He exploded his final season at Pitt to the tune of 4,319 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pickett is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In preparation for the draft, each NFL team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals. Just because a player doesn't get a visit somewhere doesn’t mean that he won’t end up with that team.

Kenny Pickett Visits

Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants

Teams most-likely to draft Pickett

If Pickett is going to be drafted with a top pick, it would be the Panthers at No. 6 overall. The team is mulling over whether or not to make a splash pick and draft their quarterback of the future or if they should use their selection to address another position of need like offensive lineman. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t on the list because Pickett is a local and they have shared a training facility with him for the past five seasons.

I doubt the Lions use their No. 2 pick on Pickett. They do have the No. 32 and the No. 34 picks so if Pickett falls, look for them to nab him with that selection.

Other quarterback-needy teams include the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8), the Seattle Seahawks (No. 9) and the New Orleans Saints (No. 16).