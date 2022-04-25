Which teams has QB Desmond Ridder had official pre-draft visits?

The former Cincinnati quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs last season is headed to the 2022 NFL Draft. Ridder stamped his name into the record books while playing for the University of Cincinnati, including 87 career passing touchdowns, a school record.

He is a two-time ACC offensive player of the year and is coming off a 2021 season throwing for 3,334 years, 30 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He finished with 12,427 total offensive yards, the most in school and AAC history. One of Ridder's strengths is his ability to use his arms and legs when he is under center. He finished his career with over 10,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards.

Ridder confirmed in an NFL.com interview that he has visited with the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts. There were also reports Ridder visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Every NFL team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings, and physicals the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. The goal is for teams to learn as much as possible about their top prospects before the draft.

Ridder Visits

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Teams most likely to draft Ridder

Some debate whether Ridder hears his name on Thursday night or if he slips into the second round. If selected in the first round, the Steelers at 20 or the Lions at 32 would make sense as both Pittsburgh and Detroit look for their next franchise guy.