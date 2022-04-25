Which teams has QB Matt Corral had official pre-draft visits with?

Matt Corral is a quarterback that has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent four years at Ole Miss and unfortunately suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl and had to be carted off. His recovery is going well, but the injury has caused him to fall down draft boards. Corral will still be one of the first quarterbacks taken, but he sits firmly behind guys like Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett who are expected to go before him.

In preparation for the draft, each NFL team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals. Just because a player doesn’t get a visit somewhere doesn’t mean that he won’t end up with that team.

Matt Corall Visits

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Teams most-likely to draft Corral

Corral was once expected to go in the first round, but due to the injury, has fallen down draft boards. Anything can happen in the draft and he still could sneak into the first round, but Corral is expected to go in the second round. If he falls that far, look for the Detroit Lions (No. 34), the New York Giants (No. 36) and the Seattle Seahawks (Nos. 40/41) to be a potential landing spot for him.