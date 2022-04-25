Which teams has WR Garrett Wilson had official pre-draft visits?

Garrett Wilson, one of the top receiver prospects coming out of college, is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson recorded 2,213 receiving yards over his three years at Ohio State. 1,058 of those yards came during his last season with the Buckeyes. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch in 2021 and had 12 touchdowns. Wilson is known for his route-running ability and big catch radius. He has shown elite body control and is a proven weapon after the catch.

Not only is Wilson projected to be picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many believe he may be the top receiver chosen in this class.

Prior to each NFL Draft, each team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings, and physicals. The goal is for teams to learn as much as possible about their top prospects before the draft.

Wilson Visits

New York Jets

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Teams most likely to draft Wilson

The Jets have two chances (No. 4 and No. 10) within the top 10 to grab Wilson. After losing out on Tyreek Hill, the Jets are still looking to find another wide receiver to help their offense. It’s likely they pass on Wilson at No.4 and hope he (or another top receiver) is there at No. 10.

It will be interesting to see what the Atlanta Falcons choose to do at No. 8. Obviously, they need a long-term quarterback after trading away Matt Ryan, but they could go receiver here as they’ve lost Calvin Ridley due to suspension and Russell Gage to free agency.

If Wilson does make it out of the top 10 it seems likely the Washington Commanders would pick up with the No. 11 pick.