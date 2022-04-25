Which teams has WR Drake London had official pre-draft visits?

Widely considered to be one of the top wide receivers available in the 2022 NFL Draft, USC’s Drake London is sure fire bet to be picked in the first round.

A polished route runner who’s got great hands and an imposing physical presence, he’s got everything a team would want in a No. 1 wide receiver. The biggest knock against him is his speed, but we’ve seen time and again that having the fastest 40 times doesn’t necessarily translate into greatness.

London is getting a lot of attention from teams ahead of the draft. At least three teams have had private visits with him in the lead up to it. (Teams are allowed private visits and workouts with up to 30 prospects ahead of the draft.)

Drake London Visits

Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets

Washington Commanders

Teams most-likely to draft London

Dallas doesn’t pick until the 24th spot in the first round, well behind the Jets and Commanders who sit at 10th and 11th, respectively. We’ve seen London going to the Jets in a fair number of mock drafts recently. That makes a lot of sense, despite the team’s ample needs on the defensive side of the ball. Alongside Elijah Moore, the Jets would have a fearsome 1-2 punch.

The Atlanta Falcons are another team to keep an eye on since they have a glaring hole at the position. London would be a big help to Marcus Mariota or whoever ends up quarterbacking in Atlanta this season. They visited with him at the Combine earlier this spring.