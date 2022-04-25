Which teams has WR Chris Olave had official pre-draft visits?

Chris Olave’s college career, with the Ohio State Buckeyes, was nothing short of spectacular. Surprisingly, Olave made the decision to return to school last season while he was a projected first round pick. In three of the four seasons he spent in Columbus, Olave had 700+ receiving yards and had 10+ touchdowns in two of those seasons.

In preparation for the draft, each team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals. Just because a player doesn’t get a visit somewhere doesn’t mean that he won’t end up with that team.

Chris Olave Visits

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

Washington Commanders

Teams most-likely to draft Olave

The two teams most likely to draft Olave are the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers. Both of these teams want another receiver and that’s known. They have also both been reportedly interested in Deebo Samuel after hearing he's requested a trade.

It’s extremely likely the Packers will draft a wide receiver with one of their first round picks. They traded Davante Adams away, acquiring a first round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders. The big question is who will be available as Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks, and Jameson Williams are projected first round picks as well.