Which teams has WR Treylon Burks had official pre-draft visits?

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a few different comparisons for Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. To some, he reminds them of Deebo Samuel. Others might say AJ Brown when asked for an NFL comparison. There’s no right answer here. The thing to know is that Burks has the kind of talent to make plays, whether he’s doing that out of the backfield or lined up in the X spot.

Burks is a big, athletic dude who has shown a real knack for making defenders miss when he has the ball in his hands. A first-team All-SEC selection last year, he had six games with more than 100 receiving yards. He doesn’t have much experience with the full NFL route tree, but he’s a playmaker who can work outside, in the slot and from the backfield.

He’s had a busy spring making private visits with NFL teams. Each team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals, and Burks has taken at least 11 of those trips in the lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft, most recently with the Bears and Cardinals.

Treylon Burks Visits

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

Teams most-likely to draft Burks

Just imagine a Burks-Aaron Rodgers connection; they’d be a regular feature on highlight reels all season. The Packers certainly have a shot at him with the 22nd and 28th picks.

There’s a lot of chirping about Burks and the Cardinals lately. He’d be a great fit there. Arizona’s depth chart is lacking after DeAndre Hopkins, and Burks could open up even more pages in the playbook with his ability to move around the field and confuse the hell out of opposing defenses alongside quarterback Kyler Murray.