Which teams has WR Jameson Williams had official pre-draft visits?

Jameson Williams is coming off a fantastic year at Alabama. In his only year with the Tide, Williams recorded 1,572 yards, averaging 19.9 yards per catch, and had 15 touchdowns. The speedster is famously known for breaking the Missouri high school 300-meter hurdle record, previously held by Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliot. He averaged 9.3 yards after the catch per reception in 2021 and proved he is a vertical threat down the field.

Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL tear in the National Championship against Georgia this past season, which may affect his draft stock.

Every year prior to the NFL Draft, each team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings, and physicals. Teams are not permitted to do any football activities but this gives them a chance to learn as much as possible about their top prospects before the draft.

Williams Visits

Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles

Teams most likely to draft Williams

Williams will likely find his home with the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 15 or No. 18. The Eagles could pair him up with DeVonta Smith and give Jalen Hurts two highly skilled weapons at receiver. Jalen Reagor has not worked out for the Eagles, and Williams could be the replacement for him that the Eagles need.

If Williams somehow falls to the end of the first round due to his injury, the Kansas City Chiefs will make perfect sense. They need to replace Tyreek Hill and what Williams proved in college, he could be the next top receiving speeder to take over the league. This would be a great landing spot for the rookie.

Although unlikely due to re-signing Mike Williams in the off-season, the Chargers at No. 17 would also be a great fit for Jameson Williams. Pairing him up with Justin Herbert’s strong arm would be a fun duo.