Which teams has RB Kenneth Walker III had official pre-draft visits?

There are a ton of questions around the top running back prospect. It’s not like last year where Najee Harris was the clear number one. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker was extremely exciting this season. He was the Heisman favorite at one point during the season. Walker transferred to Michigan State after two years at Wake Forest. This year, he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

In preparation for the draft, each team may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals. Just because a player doesn’t get a visit somewhere doesn’t mean that he won’t end up with that team.

Kenneth Walker Visits

Washington Commanders

Teams most-likely to draft Walker

Although the Washington Commaders were his only reported visit, there are a ton of other teams who would love to have Walker. Right now, he’s projected to be drafted in the early second round.

A few teams I see taking him are the Jets, Texans, and Commanders. I don't expect Washington to draft a running back as early as the second round, but bringing him in for a visit shows they’re interested. The Texans are the most likely in my opinion. There is a great chance they draft a running back on day two of this draft and it’ll likely be between Breece Hall and Walker.