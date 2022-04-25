Which teams has RB Breece Hall had official pre-draft visits?

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is considered by many to be the best running back available in the 2022 NFL Draft. And even if he’s not No. 1 on everyone’s list, he’s still a close second. Whether or not he gets picked in the first round is up for some debate. Wherever he gets picked, teams will appreciate his skills as a dual-threat out of the backfield.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Hall rolled up 1,472 rushing yards last season along with 20 rushing scores, third most in the FBS. He also caught 32 passes for 302 yards and three more touchdowns.

Where he lands in the draft this year is anyone’s guess, but he has had a rather full dance card making the rounds this spring. Teams may bring up to 30 players to its facility for interviews, meetings and physicals, and Hall has had private time with at least four squads so far.

Breece Hall Visits

Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Teams most-likely to draft Hall

After years of struggling through a running back committee, Hall could finally give the Bills a true playmaker out of the backfield. Another team to keep an eye on here is the Texans. They have two early first-round picks, probably too soon to go for Hall, but they could snag him with the 37th pick, early in the second round. Houston’s rushing game was awful last season. Bringing in Hall would fix that. He’d also be a big help to second-year quarterback Davis Mills, both as a pass catcher and someone to keep defenses honest with a viable run game.