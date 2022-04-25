MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, April 25

The main DFS slate for Monday night’s MLB action will cover all seven games with plenty of opportunities to make some money. Below is a quick preview of some of the best available options and where the value is before you submit your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers vs. Giants ($10,200) — The Milwaukee Brewers ace is already off to a strong start through three outings this season, and you’ll have to pay a high price to get him. The defending Cy Young winner has a 2.37 ERA and allowed 2 earned runs in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts his last time out in a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Shane Bieber, Guardians vs. Angels ($9,600) — The Cleveland Guardians pitcher is throwing well right out of the gate heading into his matchup with the Los Angeles Angels lineup. He has a 2.25 ERA in three starts, allowing 1 run over 6 innings of work and 7 strikeouts in last week’s victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Top Hitters

Mike Trout, Angels vs. Guardians ($6,000) — One of the most consistently great players in the history of baseball is creating problems for opposing pitchers once again in his 12th MLB season. He is hitting .333 with a .451 on-base percentage with 4 homers heading into a tough matchup against Bieber.

Bryce Harper, Phillies vs. Rockies ($5,900) — You’re not getting the best of value with Bryce Harper with this price in a slow start to his season early on. The Philadelphia Phillies star is hitting just .226 with an on-base percentage of .300 and 2 home runs and went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts in Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Value Pitcher

Walker Buehler, Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks ($8,800) — Walker Buehler is the fourth most expensive pitcher on Monday’s slate, but this is a good matchup for him to rack up some fantasy point with strikeouts. His numbers are not great early on, but he has a large sample size that suggests there is nothing to worry about for him. The big key to look at is Arizona’s strikeout numbers as they strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-most in baseball.

Value Hitter

Nick Castellanos, Phillies vs. Rockies ($5,300) — The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is seeing the ball well right now, and he’s got a quality pitching matchup against lefty Kyle Freeland. Even after a three-strikeout performance at the plate his last time out, Castellanos still has 7 hits in the last four games combined. Freeland allowed 12 earned runs and 20 hits through 14 innings of work this season, and Castellanos should be ready to swing.