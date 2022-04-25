Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, April 25

Monday brings with it a pretty small slate of MLB games, with just 14 teams in action to start the week. While that limits the number of good bets that are out there floating around, there are still some solid plays to be made.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, April 25

This seems like an easy one to start us off. These teams met three times last week with run totals of five, 11 and 15 runs scored. Kyle Freeland and Kyle Gibson are the projected starters, who gave up a combined five earned runs last time out, with Freeland pitching six innings and Gibson five. So just four runs total given up by both bullpens over four innings seems like a safe bet.

Colorado Rockies P Kyle Freeland UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

Freeland tossed six innings in his last time out, which just so happened to be against the same Phillies team he’s facing tonight. That was just under a week ago though and hitters always have the advantage of seeing a pitcher again so shortly after the first meeting, where he totaled three strikeouts. So logic would dictate he has a lower total than that in both innings and Ks tonight.

The Diamondbacks are struggling just as everybody expected, coming into this game at 6-10 on the season. LA is cruising with an 11-4 record and has won eight of their last 10 games. Of those eight wins, all of them have come by more than 1.5 runs.

