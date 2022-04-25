Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, April 25

It’s a new week in the MLB and we’re opening it up with seven games on the schedule for tonight. We’ll go over some player props we’re high on for this evening’s festivities, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 25

Max Muncy, Over 0.5 hits (-185)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight and we’ll see Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy go head-to-head with D-Backs starter Merrill Kelly. Muncy has a career .444 batting average against Kelly through four at-bats, so wagering on him to get at least one hit tonight is easy money.

Starling Marte, Over 0.5 stolen bases (+370)

Predicting stolen bases is tricky as it's all circumstantial, but we’ll get bold and say that Marte will steal a bag when the New York Mets begin a three-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals tonight. The Mets are in a rhythm and Marte is tied for the fourth most SB’s in the majors this year with four so far. Why not wager on him getting No. 5 tonight?

Kyle Gibson, Over 2.5 earned runs (Odds)

Gibson is stepping on the mound this evening as the Philadelphia Phillies begin a home series against the Colorado Rockies. He’ll be in for a rude awakening as the Rockies are batting .270 as a team and have scored 71 runs so far this season. Take the over on earned runs for Gibson tonight.

