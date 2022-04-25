Moneyline pick, best player prop for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Monday

Unfortunately for baseball fans, Monday does not bring the most exciting slate of games to start the week, with just seven contests happening around the league after a jam-packed day Sunday.

Still, there are several opportunities for bettors to have some fun, especially late at night when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at 9:40 p.m. EST. The Dodgers come into this one as winners of eight of their last 10 games and sit high above the 6-10 Diamondbacks in the NL West standings. LA will toss Walker Buehler on the hill (4.02 ERA) while the D-Backs give the ball to Merill Kelly (0.59 ERA)

Though the teams are wildly far apart in the standings, the pitching matchup makes this an interesting bet on the moneyline.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Point spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -190, Diamondbacks +160

ML pick: Dodgers -190

The Dodgers are just the better team here. Yes, Buehler has struggled at times this season and yeah, Kelly has been lights out. But Kelly hasn’t thrown more than six innings this season and has never had this sort of consistent success in any of his previous three seasons in the MLB. He’ll probably regress back to his mean against a stacked LA lineup tonight.

Best player prop: Buehler under 4.5 hits allowed (+105)

Buehler has had a bit of an off season by his standards so far, giving up 17 hits and seven earned runs in three appearances spanning 17.1 innings. But the Diamondbacks struggle to find offense on a consistent basis and this seems like a perfect ‘get right’ game for the righty.

