Which teams are in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs?

The 2022 NBA playoffs are slowly heading towards the second round, with some teams already looking like they will be in the conference semifinals. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors each took 3-0 series leads in their first-round matchups, so they can essentially be penciled into the semifinals. No team has ever blown a 3-0 lead in the playoffs. The Celtics completed their sweep of the Brooklyn Nets and are in the second round.

The Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, 76ers and Warriors each hold a 3-1 lead in their series. The Heat can close out the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday, while the Bucks could eliminate the Chicago Bulls Wednesday. The Warriors could also win Wednesday if they defeat the Denver Nuggets.

There are three series which are tied 2-2. The Suns-Pelicans, Jazz-Mavericks and Grizzlies-Timberwolves series will all go at least six games.

Here’s a look at which teams have already booked their spot in the second round.

Eastern conference semifinalists

No. 2 Boston Celtics - Defeated Nets 4-0 in first round

Western conference semifinalists