Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, April 25

The first round of the NBA playoffs rolls on with three matchups tonight as the Boston Celtics meet the Booklyn Nets in Game 4 of their series, the Toronto Raptors meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5, and the Utah Jazz head back to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5.

We have player props for these contests with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some that we’re really high on.

Al Horford Over 10.5 points (+105)

Horford was held in check offensively in Game 3 vs. the Nets on Sunday, scoring just three points in 28 minutes. He put up 20 and 16, respectively, in the two games prior to that one and should contribute more tonight as the Celtics try to close the series out in Brooklyn. Take the over.

Pascal Siakam Over 8.5 rebounds (+100)

Siakam had a big effort in Game 4 on Saturday, putting up 34 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Raptors staved off elimination to force a Game 5 tonight in Philly. He’ll be relied upon again and there’s an opportunity to clean up on the glass a little bit more with Joel Embiid still dealing with a thumb injury. Siakam has averaged 7.6 rebounds for this series but expect him to pull down more tonight.

Jalen Brunson Over 3.5 assists (+100)

The Jazz-Mavericks series heads back to Dallas for Game 5 tonight tied 2-2. Brunson has put his name on the map in this series and carved out a nice showing in Game 4 on Saturday even with Luka Doncic returning from a quad injury. Brunson has averaged 4.5 assists for the series and even with Doncic handling the ball on offense, he’ll still have plenty of opportunities to set other players up for easy buckets tonight. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.