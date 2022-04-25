NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, April 25

Monday’s playoff slate brings three games, with two potential close-out contests. That could lead to some unexpected contributors when it comes to DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, $4,700

Clarkson was disappointing in Game 1 of this series, but has exploded off the bench since then. He finished with 32.0 fantasy points in Game 4 and was a big reason the Jazz were able to win that game. Expect the guard to continue his great play as the series shifts to Dallas. At this price, Clarkson is almost an automatic start.

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,300

Green has not been a prominent factor in Philadelphia’s rotation during the season, but he’s seeing heavy minutes in this series. Part of that has to do with Matisse Thybulle being unable to play in Toronto but Green has done well in an expanded role. He had a down effort in Game 4, but came into that contest with back-to-back 23.8 fantasy point showings. He’s a strong addition for Game 5.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, $3,800

Williams came back down to Earth after a 30.0 fantasy point showing in Game 2, potentially due to the return of Robert Williams. However, this is a great price point for the combo forward who should eventually start clicking from behind the arc. He also contributes on the glass, which gives him a solid fantasy floor as a value addition.