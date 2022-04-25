Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Nets NBA Showdown

The Boston Celtics go for a four-game sweep when they take on the Brooklyn Nets to open Monday’s playoff slate. The Celtics have overwhelmed the Nets defensively, and look to put away their Atlantic division rivals at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons will not be taking part in this game after experiencing a setback in his rehab from a back injury.

With the Celtics looking to close things out, let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($15,300) - Tatum is coming off a monster showing in Game 3 where he dropped 39 points, six assists, five rebounds and six steals. He’s been Boston’s best player on both ends of the floor and will continue his mastery of the Nets in Game 4. He’s an easy captain selection here.

Jaylen Brown ($13,500) - Brown hasn’t been quite at Tatum’s level but he’s showing why he’s a star as well. The forward is hovering around 40.0 fantasy points per game in this series and will be an excellent captain selection if you don’t want to pay up for Tatum here.

FLEX Plays

Nic Claxton ($5,000) - Claxton is the only center who gets consistent minutes outside of Andre Drummond, and he’s better on the defensive end. The young big should continue to deliver a solid fantasy floor despite the return of Robert Williams. He’s a great value add in Showdown formats.

Seth Curry ($4,600) - It’s been a down series for Curry so far, but the sharpshooter has tremendous upside. He’s starting to click from behind the arc after a poor Game 1 showing and could help the Nets tremendously as an outlet for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. At this price, Curry is worth a flier.

Fades

Kevin Durant ($10,600) - Durant is hard to trust in this situation. He’s shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and is averaging 5.7 turnovers per game. The scoring will eventually correct itself but Durant isn’t magically going to flip a switch in one game. The Celtics have keyed in on Durant and it is showing. Fade him in Game 4.

Bruce Brown ($7,400) - Brown has now had back-to-back games of at least 45.0 fantasy points and has played quite well down the stretch of the season. With his price now rising, it’s hard to view him as a consistent producer despite the recent run. Fade him in Game 4, even though the Celtics will let him shoot since it means less looks for Durant and Irving.

The Outcome

This series is over. The Nets have thrown in the towel with their post-game comments and are ready for the offseason. The Celtics have shown why they are the better team on both ends of the floor and are playing with a chip on their shoulders. This is Boston’s chance to cement itself as a title contender this season.

Final score: Celtics 112, Nets 107