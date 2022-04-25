Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nets on Monday

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to close out their first round series against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 tonight. The Celtics defeated the Nets 109-103 in Game 3 on Saturday night. Tatum led both teams with 39 points, to go along with six assists, six steals, and five rebounds. Brooklyn is a 1-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.

Celtics vs. Nets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +1

Despite losing the three first games of this series, the Nets are still slight favorites over the Celtics in a win or go home situation. Brooklyn shot the ball better in Game 3, going 50.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range. However, Durant and Kyrie Irving only scored 32 points combined. For the Nets to have a chance, their top two players have to score 50-60 combined points. It cannot be Bruce Brown leading the way with 26 points, which is what the Celtics want.

Heading into tonight’s game, it would not be a surprise to see the Celtics sweep the Nets as the duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown are coming off another good outing. In Game 3, those guys combined for 62 points and the Nets did not have any answer for them. Also, the Celtics did not shoot the ball well from behind the arc and still won. Take the C’s here, who have been the better team on both ends in this series.

Over/Under: Over 220

In their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 229, 221, and 212. We should expect the Nets to give it their best shot tonight and not go down quietly. We could see a game script like Game 1 play out where its back and forth between the two teams. The best play here is over 220.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.