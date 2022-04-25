Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Monday

Update: With VanVleet being ruled out, the line has moved to 76ers -8. The total has remained the same for now.

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will try to extend their first round series against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in Game 5. The Raptors defeated the Sixers 110-102 in Game 4 Saturday. Siakam led both teams with 34 points (10-19 FG, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists. The Sixers are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 209.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +8 (was Raptors +7)

The Raptors scratched and clawed their way to a win on Saturday, thanks in large part to the play of Siakam. The All-Star forward made it a point of emphasis to be aggressive from the on-set and his team followed suit. Toronto forced Philadelphia into 16 turnovers and scored 22 points off of those turnovers, which loomed large in the result. The Raps did not shoot the ball well from three (23.5 percent), but still received 24 points from Gary Trent Jr., who has played well in the last two games. The Raptors will not have Fred VanVleet back for this game.

The Sixers shot the ball well from behind the arc at 41.9 percent, but their starting backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Harden struggled immensely. Harden and Maxey combined for just 33 points on 9-29 shooting from the field 3-11 shooting from three. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid had 21 points and eight rebounds, despite dealing with a thumb injury. With the Sixers back at home, they’ll likely close out the series but it won’t be easy. Philly won the first two games by 17.5 points per game but back Toronto to keep this one closer.

Over/Under: Over 209.5

In the first four matchups, the total points scored were 242, 209, 205, and 212. The Sixers will look to limit their turnovers in tonight’s game, which has been an issue for them in their last two games in Toronto. 209.5 seems low for both teams, who will score at least 100-110 points tonight each. Take the over.

