Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Mavericks on Monday

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will try to win their second-straight game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tonight in Game 5. The Jazz escaped with a one-point win over the Mavs in Game 4 on Saturday evening. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 25 points off of the bench, while Mitchell added 23 points. The Mavs are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.

Jazz vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz +3

The Jazz picked up a 1-1 split at home on Saturday, thanks to some late-game execution by Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Utah received a major contribution from Clarkson off the bench, who scored more points (25) than the Mavericks bench (13). The Jazz did not shoot the ball well from three (28.6%) or free-throw line (61.9%), but only had eight turnovers. For Utah to win tonight, it’ll need more from Mike Conley, who scored just six points in Game 4.

As for the Mavericks, they saw Doncic make his 2022 NBA playoffs debut and he picked up where he left off in the regular season. The All-Star point guard led Dallas with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. The Mavericks’ starting lineup showed up once again as all five starters scored in double figures. But Dallas’ bench did not show as Spencer Dinwiddie only had five points, which is a far cry from what he’s done in this matchup. It should be another tight game between these two teams, with the Jazz keeping it close.

Over/Under: Under 213

This series has been more defensive than offensive outside of Game 3, where the total points scored was 244. In the other three games, the total points scored were 192, 214, and 199. If both of these teams bring the same defensive intensity in Games 1, 2 and 4, then the under should hit.

