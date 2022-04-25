How to watch Monday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Monday will feature three NBA playoff games. The Boston Celtics will be looking for a sweep over the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors will be trying to force Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks will battle for the upper hand in their series.

TNT will host the first and third games of the day. The Celtics and Nets will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET. This is the second game of the series in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. If the Nets avoid the sweep, this series will head back to Boston for Game 5. At 9:30 p.m. ET the Jazz and Mavericks will tip from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. No matter the result, Game 6 will be on Thursday back in Utah.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The middle game of the Monday slate will see the 76ers looking to respond to their first loss of the postseason as Toronto came away with the 110-102 victory to avoid getting swept. The tipoff for this game will be at 8:00 p.m. ET and it will air on NBATV.

