How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s NBATV game between the Raptors and 76ers.

By Jovan C. Alford
Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the net against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on April 23, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

NBATV will host Monday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Raptors vs. 76ers

Date: Monday, April 25
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBATV
Live stream: nbatv.com

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Raptors salvaged their playoff hopes with an eight-point win over the Sixers in Game 4 on Saturday. Toronto leaned on Pascal Siakam, who scored a game-high 34 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. The Raptors did not have All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet for the second half, who was out with a left hip injury. He is questionable for Game 5.

The Sixers will look to wrap up the series in Game 5 after not playing their best on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia got another good performance from Tobias Harris, who recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds. Joel Embiid added 21 points and eight rebounds, despite dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb. The Sixers will hope that James Harden and Tyrese Maxey can play better in Game 5 after scoring 33 combined points in Game 4.

