How to watch Celtics vs. Nets via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Celtics vs. Nets

Date: Monday, April 25

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics took it to the Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, defeating them 109-103 at Barclays Center. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown showed up once again, combining for 62 points. Tatum scored 39 points (game-high), while adding six assists, six steals, and five rebounds. Robert Williams also made his playoff debut after not playing for the last month. The 24-year-old center posted two points and two rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.

The Nets shot the ball well in Game 3 (50.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range), but they still came up six points short. Brooklyn’s leading scorer was Bruce Brown, who posted 26 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had a combined 32 points. Irving shot 6-of-17 from the field and 0-of-7 from three-point range, while Durant shot an efficient 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc.