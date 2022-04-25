How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Jazz vs. Mavericks

Date: Monday, April 25

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Jazz tied up the series at 2-2 on Saturday with a one-point win in Game 4. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 25 points off the bench, shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range. Donovan Mitchell added 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Lastly, Rudy Gobert, who scored the game-winning basket of a Mitchell pass, had a double-double consisting of 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Mavericks welcomed Luka Doncic back to the starting lineup after missing the first three games with a calf injury. Doncic wasn’t 100 percent, but still managed to put 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. However, he did not have to do it himself as Jalen Brunson had 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Dallas had all five starters in double figures and will try to pick up the win at home on Monday.