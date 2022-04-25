Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, April 25

After a full slate of MLB games Sunday, the start of the workweek presents a pretty mild selection when it comes to baseball with just seven games taking place Monday.

While the selection is far more limited than normal, there are still a couple of potentially good lineup stacks for DFS players. Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, April 25.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians, 9:40 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani ($5,800)

Mike Trout ($6,000)

Anthony Rendon ($5,000)

It doesn’t really matter who they’re playing, this stack will pretty much guarantee that you win your matchup nine times out of 10. That’s why the price tag is pretty steep, but worth it on a day with such limited options. They do face Shane Bieber tonight, who is pitching quite well for Cleveland so far this season. But even though good pitching beats good hitting, good pitching doesn’t beat two of the best hitters in all of baseball.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:40 p.m. EST

Steven Kwan ($4,000)

Jose Ramirez ($5,300)

Franmil Reyes ($3,700)

Yes, we acknowledge that it's a bit odd to have two team stacks offered up here for opposing teams. The first one is a lock regardless of matchup, but this one has a bit more to do with who is tossing the ball. Kwan and Ramirez are both having solid seasons so far, hitting well above .300 and Reyes is a good value piece that has a ton of pop when he makes good contact. But at the end of the day, this is a potential pick because Michael Lorenzen is on the hill for LAA. He’s been great in his career but was in the bullpen in the 2021 season, and the majority of his career before then. He’s had mixed reviews in his two starts in 2022. In his last appearance against Houston, he gave up four runs in just 3.1 innings, striking out just two hitters. This Cleveland lineup should have a good day if that version of Lorenzen shows up.

Philidelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies, 6:45 p.m. EST

Nick Castellanos ($5,300)

J.T. Realmuto ($5,100)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,400)

This Phillies lineup hasn’t had the greatest season so far, but they could find some success tonight. The Phils faced off with the Rockies recently and saw five innings worth of starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, who is expected to start tonight. In that game, Freeland allowed six hits and two earned runs over five frames and struck out just three hitters. The three Philadelphia players, Castellanos, Realmuto and Schwarber, combined for a total of five hits, three runs scored and three RBI with just one strikeout between them all. It’s not a sure thing that production is replicated, but in two meetings in quick succession between a pitcher and a hitter, the guy at the plate tends to have the advantage.