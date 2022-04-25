How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on April 25th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TB.

We’re less than two week out from the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in Providence, RI, and tonight’s episode will continue to build towards the event. We have a title showdown set to headline tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 25th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is back in her hometown on Knoxville, TN, and will put the belt on the line this evening when facing Sonya Deville. The wrestler/WWE official declared herself the No. 1 contender for Belair’s title a few weeks ago so we’ll already get a showdown between the two tonight.

Related to this, Becky Lynch will make her return to Raw tonight, marking her first television appearance since losing the Raw Women’s title at Wrestlemania earlier this month. Given the trope of WWE superstars getting beat down in their hometown, we can most likely expect “Big Time Becks” to be standing over Belair at some point, signaling a rematch in the near future.

This past week marked the 20-year anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut in the WWE and a celebration has been announced for tonight’s show. We’re just 13 days away from the tag team title unification match between The Usos of Smackdown and RK-Bro of Raw and with Riddle owning a pair of singles victories over the brothers in the last week, we’ll see if the Usos crash the party.

Also on the show, Bobby Lashley will clash with Omos in an arm wrestling match. We’ll also be sure to get continued build for the rematch between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at Backlash.