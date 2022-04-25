Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions for the April 25 episode featuring Becky Lynch return and Bianca Belair

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN, tonight and we’re just 13 days away from the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in Providence, RI.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What’s next for the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair feud?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in her hometown of Knoxville tonight and will defend her belt against Sonya Deville. While there is the trope of superstars losing in their hometown, c’mon, we know how this is going to end.

The real story here is Becky Lynch returning to Raw for the first time since losing her championship to Belair at Wrestlemania. Lynch hasn’t appeared on the show without a championship belt in three years and that’s been part of the reasoning for why she hasn’t shown her face since ‘Mania.

That begs the question of what will she say tonight and how will they move forward with this story? A Belair-Lynch rematch is inevitable but it seems too late to set a match up for Backlash. Perhaps Hell in a Cell in June is where they’ll blow off this near year-long feud? We’ll see how the next phase of this unfolds tonight.

How will The Usos get back at RK-Bro?

We’re less than two weeks out from the tag team title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro at Backlash and with the way this is being built, it may very well be the main event. Considering that the Roman Reigns-Shinsuke Nakamura thing was dropped after just one week, it might as well.

Tonight, we’ll get a celebration of Randy Orton considering last week marked the 20-year anniversary of his debut in the WWE. With Riddle beating both members of The Usos in singles matches last week, the Smackdown tag champs are bound to strike back and ruin the festivities. Will it be a sneak attack? Or will one of them challenge the “Viper” to a match in the main event? We’ll find out.

Will the arm wrestling match between Bobby Lashley and Omos be received well?

In the undercard, we’re dusting off an old territory gimmick with Omos and Bobby Lashley engaging in an arm wrestling competition.

The whole purpose of this program is trying to get Omos over as a monster with MVP now by his side. So will this match work towards that goal? Or will it come off as silly and unnecessary? We’ll find out.