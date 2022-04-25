90 Day Fiancé recap: Bilal’s prank backfires, we meet Yvette in episode 2

Aptly named “Home Sweet Hoax”, the second episode of the ninth season of 90 Day Fiancé picks up right where the season premiere left off. So far, we had met Emily who has a son with underwear model Kobe, 29-year-old Kara who feels like she is cradle robbing by dating 23-year-old Guillermo, Miona and small-town bf Jibri and real-estate mogul Bilal and his fiancé Shaeda.

The final couple is where we ended off in the pilot as Bilal thinks a fun prank to ensure that Shaeda isn’t in the relationship for money should entail picking her up in a ragged painter's van and taking her to his decrepit childhood home. What could go wrong in episode two?!

Bilal and Shaeda

We started the second episode back with Bilal as he prepares his childhood home for his prank. He put up some signs to make it look like he was truly staying in that house. This just felt like it is going to crash and burn. Shaeda thinks his fake van looks like the Scooby-Doo van. She is definitely not down with the van so you know that the “prank” of the childhood home is not going to go well.

The moment arrives and surprise, surprise Shaeda rightfully hates it. She is concerned about what else Bilal has been hiding from her. Bold move of him to start off their life together with a series of lies that he calls a prank. Bilal set her up to fail and in his eyes, she did.

Bilal is upset at Shaeda’s reactions, and don’t forget, he didn’t even tell her this was his childhood home. He has this emotional attachment and it is ludicrous to think that she would share the same sentiment. He says that he is offended by her actions, but he is likely the only one that feels that way. Bilal is worried she wants him for his money but doesn’t realize he is emotionally manipulating Shaeda.

Kara and Guillermo

Kara has flown down to the Dominican Republic to retrieve Guillermo since he has an expired Venezuelan passport. Guillermo may have a rose-colored glasses vision of the States as he talks about being able to buy anything and being able to have anything. He may be in for a rude awakening.

The couple heads to the airport in the D.R. and both of them are very nervous about going through customs in the U.S. with Guillermo’s expired passports. They were detained for questioning. After two hours, they got through customs and left the airport!

Mohamed and Yvette

We met Yve (pronounced like Eve) for the first time. She has a 12-year-old son Tharan who we got to meet and saw her read a story to him. We find out that she is dating Mohamed from Egypt who is just shredded (her words, I borrowed). She met him online and ended up meeting him in person so we know that he is real. The 48-year-old Yve is engaged to the 25-year-old Mohamed.

Yve introduces us to “The Squad” which is her friend group. They grill her about Mohamed who will be arriving in the States the following day. Yve reveals she and Mohamed have spent 22 days in person together and she took his virginity.

Miona and Jibri

Jibri chose a car wash as a good time to call his best friend David and he didn’t roll his window up. His segment is chaos to start. David video calls him and David clearly wants to focus on their band rather than Jibri being distracted by Miona.

The second time that we see Jibri, he is frantically packing to get snag Miona from the airport. He was rocking a light pink suit and bent down to grab a big stack of gifts and ripped his pants. Did he change? Of course not! He wore his ripped pants to go pick up Miona at the airport and rolled out a fake red carpet for her.

Miona finally arrives and remarks that she wants an amazing lifestyle in the U.S. and if she doesn’t get it, she will go back to Serbia. Miona, girl, you are in rural South Dakota. Jibri has promised to get her to Los Angeles, but it doesn’t seem like that will happen any time soon. Jibri acknowledges their financial situation and how it could be slow going at first.

Kobe and Emily

Coming off the cuffs of Emily’s dad telling her not to get pregnant again, she is showing off lingerie to her sister that she wants to wear for Kobe. She heads to Kansas City to pick up Kobe from the airport and she is clearly hoping that he is ready to party, but longtime viewers will guess that he is going to be exhausted.

They meet in the Kansas City airport and he has the audacity to mention that she gained weight. SHE BIRTHED YOUR CHILD, MY GUY. He makes up for it with sweet sayings after so it seems like he dodged the bullet. The couple was due to stay in a hotel for the night, but Kobe wants to see his son for the first time!

Bini and Ari/ Patrick and Thais

We still haven’t met either of these couples so maybe they will pop up in episode three next week!

Week 3 Preview

The third episode of 90 Day Fiance will air on TLC next Sunday, May 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. We see Miona and Jibri interacting with Jibri’s mom at dinner and, shocker, it does not seem to be off to a great start. Mohamed arrives and remarks on Yve’s age. Kobe wants to meet his son and not stay in the hotel.