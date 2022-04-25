Pick on the Moneyline for Guardians-Angels on Monday

The Cleveland Guardians offense has gotten off to a strong start, ranking in the top five in the league in batting average and OPS entering Monday’s road tilt with the Los Angeles Angels.

Cleveland Guardians (-120, 8) vs Los Angeles Angels

After spending much of his career as a reliever for the Cincinnati Reds, the Angels are giving Michael Lorenzen his third start of his season, entering with a lifetime mark of 3.7 walks per nine innings with at least a 4.00 ERA every seasons since 2020.

The Angels will try to supply Lorenzen with run support, leading the American League in runs per game, but have yet to face a starter quite like Shane Bieber this season.

Bieber has made 31 starts since the beginning of the 2020 season, recording a 2.46 ERA with less than a home run and 2.7 walks with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings while complaining a 16-5 record.

Both bullpens have had issues but the Angels have the worse bullpen ERA at 4.37, which is second-worst in the American League with 12 home runs allowed, second-worst to the Texas Rangers bullpen.

Bieber fever will be in full effect in Los Angeles on Friday and the Guardians bats will provide the needed runs to take game one of the series.

The Play: Guardians -120

