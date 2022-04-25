Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

The premier MMA organization will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 30th. The main card is set to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET with Marlon Vera and Rob Font headlining the event in a bantamweight bout. The preliminaries are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+, while the main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday night.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening odds for Fight Night
Main card
#5 Rob Font, bantamweight: -140
#8 Marlon Vera: +120
Andrei Arlovski, heavyweight: TBA
Jake Collier: TBA
Andre Fili, featherweight: -275
Joanderson Brito: +220
Grant Dawson, lightweight: -145
Jared Gordon: +125
Darren Elkins, featherweight: -150
Tristan Connelly: +130
Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight: -170
Gerald Meerschaert: +150
Preliminary card
Daniel Da Silva, flyweight: -125
Francisco Figueiredo: +105
Gabriel Green, welterweight: -150
Yohan Lainesse Lainesse: +130
Natan Levy, lightweight: -210
Mike Breeden: +175
Gina Mazany, flyweight: -170
Shanna Young: +150
Tatsuro Taira, flyweight: -275
Carlos Candelario: +220
