Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

The premier MMA organization will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 30th. The main card is set to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET with Marlon Vera and Rob Font headlining the event in a bantamweight bout. The preliminaries are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+, while the main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday night.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for Fight Night

Main card

#5 Rob Font, bantamweight: -140

#8 Marlon Vera: +120

Andrei Arlovski, heavyweight: TBA

Jake Collier: TBA

Andre Fili, featherweight: -275

Joanderson Brito: +220

Grant Dawson, lightweight: -145

Jared Gordon: +125

Darren Elkins, featherweight: -150

Tristan Connelly: +130

Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight: -170

Gerald Meerschaert: +150

Preliminary card

Daniel Da Silva, flyweight: -125

Francisco Figueiredo: +105

Gabriel Green, welterweight: -150

Yohan Lainesse Lainesse: +130

Natan Levy, lightweight: -210

Mike Breeden: +175

Gina Mazany, flyweight: -170

Shanna Young: +150

Tatsuro Taira, flyweight: -275

Carlos Candelario: +220

