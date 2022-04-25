 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger
MMA: UFC 268-Edgar vs Vera Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The premier MMA organization will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 30th. The main card is set to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET with Marlon Vera and Rob Font headlining the event in a bantamweight bout. The preliminaries are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+, while the main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday night.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for Fight Night

Main card

#5 Rob Font, bantamweight: -140
#8 Marlon Vera: +120

Andrei Arlovski, heavyweight: TBA
Jake Collier: TBA

Andre Fili, featherweight: -275
Joanderson Brito: +220

Grant Dawson, lightweight: -145
Jared Gordon: +125

Darren Elkins, featherweight: -150
Tristan Connelly: +130

Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight: -170
Gerald Meerschaert: +150

Preliminary card

Daniel Da Silva, flyweight: -125
Francisco Figueiredo: +105

Gabriel Green, welterweight: -150
Yohan Lainesse Lainesse: +130

Natan Levy, lightweight: -210
Mike Breeden: +175

Gina Mazany, flyweight: -170
Shanna Young: +150

Tatsuro Taira, flyweight: -275
Carlos Candelario: +220

