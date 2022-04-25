 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Mexico Open

The field is set for the 2022 Mexico Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By Erik Buchinger
RBC Heritage - Round Three Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Mexico Open is on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time ever as play is set to begin later this week. The tournament will be held at Vidanta Vallarta in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico.

This has been an official event of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica dating back to 2013. With no history of the PGA Tour’s highest level in this event, it’s difficult to know what to expect. The course is a par-71 and plays 7,456 yards, which means the course is a little longer than the tour’s average.

Jon Rahm is the favorite with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook despite not finishing better than 17th in his last four PGA Tour events. Daniel Berger is next on the odds list at +900, followed by a drop off for the rest of the field.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Mexico open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Mexico Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +400 +100 -200
Daniel Berger +900 +200 +110
Cameron Tringale +2200 +450 +210
Gary Woodland +2200 +450 +210
Kevin Na +2200 +450 +210
Abraham Ancer +2500 +500 +225
Tony Finau +3000 +600 +300
Sebastian Munoz +3000 +600 +300
Chris Kirk +3500 +650 +350
Aaron Wise +4000 +800 +400
Patrick Reed +4000 +800 +400
Brendon Todd +4500 +900 +450
Doug Ghim +5500 +1000 +500
Kevin Streelman +6000 +1100 +500
C.T. Pan +6000 +1100 +500
Charles Howell III +6000 +1100 +500
Adam Long +6500 +1200 +600
Nick Taylor +6500 +1200 +600
Matt Jones +6500 +1200 +600
Greyson Sigg +6500 +1200 +600
Davis Riley +7000 +1200 +600
Aaron Rai +7000 +1200 +600
Lanto Griffin +7000 +1200 +600
Russell Knox +7000 +1200 +600
Pat Perez +7000 +1200 +600
Taylor Moore +7000 +1200 +600
Mark Hubbard +7000 +1200 +600
Cameron Champ +7000 +1200 +600
Alex Smalley +8000 +1400 +700
Anirban Lahiri +8000 +1400 +700
Chad Ramey +8000 +1400 +700
Sahith Theegala +8000 +1400 +700
Scott Stallings +8000 +1400 +700
John Huh +10000 +1600 +800
Carlos Ortiz +10000 +1600 +800
Andrew Putnam +10000 +1600 +800
Wyndham Clark +10000 +1600 +800
David Lipsky +10000 +1600 +800
Vincent Whaley +11000 +1800 +800
Austin Smotherman +11000 +1800 +800
Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +900
Brandon Wu +13000 +2000 +900
J.T. Poston +13000 +2000 +900
Robert Streb +13000 +2000 +900
Vaughn Taylor +15000 +2200 +1000
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2200 +1000
Scott Piercy +15000 +2200 +1000
Bryson Nimmer +15000 +2200 +1000
Chase Seiffert +15000 +2200 +1000
Adam Schenk +15000 +2200 +1000
Danny Lee +15000 +2200 +1000
Hank Lebioda +15000 +2200 +1000
Peter Malnati +15000 +2200 +1000
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2200 +1000
Nate Lashley +15000 +2200 +1000
Michael Thompson +15000 +2200 +1000
Ryan Armour +15000 +2200 +1000
Graeme McDowell +15000 +2200 +1000
Kurt Kitayama +15000 +2200 +1000
Adam Svensson +15000 +2200 +1000
Matt Wallace +15000 +2200 +1000
Peter Uihlein +15000 +2200 +1000
Dylan Wu +15000 +2200 +1000
Tyler Duncan +15000 +2200 +1000
Ben Martin +20000 +2500 +1200
Trey Mullinax +20000 +2500 +1200
Andrew Novak +20000 +2500 +1200
Ben Kohles +20000 +2500 +1200
Roger Sloan +20000 +2500 +1200
Jonathan Byrd +20000 +2500 +1200
Kevin Chappell +20000 +2500 +1200
Hayden Buckley +20000 +2500 +1200
Nick Hardy +20000 +2500 +1200
Joseph Bramlett +20000 +2500 +1200
Robert Garrigus +20000 +2500 +1200
Rafa Cabrera Bello +20000 +2500 +1200
Lee Hodges +20000 +2500 +1200
Patrick Flavin +20000 +2500 +1200
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000 +2500 +1200
Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +2500 +1200
Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1200
Callum Tarren +20000 +2500 +1200
Bo Hoag +20000 +2500 +1200
Kramer Hickok +20000 +2500 +1200
James Hahn +25000 +3500 +1600
Justin Lower +25000 +3500 +1600
Sangmoon Bae +25000 +3500 +1600
Stephan Jaeger +25000 +3500 +1600
Johnson Wagner +25000 +3500 +1600
Tommy Gainey +25000 +3500 +1600
Luke Donald +25000 +3500 +1600
Aaron Baddeley +25000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +3500 +1600
Scott Gutschewski +25000 +3500 +1600
Sung Kang +30000 +5000 +2000
Isidro Benitez +30000 +5000 +2000
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000
Camilo Villegas +30000 +5000 +2000
Seung-Yul Noh +30000 +5000 +2000
Curtis Thompson +30000 +5000 +2000
Roberto Diaz +30000 +5000 +2000
Jared Wolfe +30000 +5000 +2000
Wesley Bryan +30000 +5000 +2000
Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +2800
Jeffrey Kang +40000 +6500 +2800
Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2800
Joshua Creel +40000 +6500 +2800
Michael Gligic +40000 +6500 +2800
Scott Brown +40000 +6500 +2800
Bo Van Pelt +40000 +6500 +2800
Fabian Gomez +40000 +6500 +2800
Dawie Van Der Walt +40000 +6500 +2800
Brandon Hagy +40000 +6500 +2800
David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +2800
Brett Drewitt +40000 +6500 +2800
Greg Chalmers +40000 +6500 +2800
Richy Werenski +40000 +6500 +2800
Paul Barjon +40000 +6500 +2800
Martin Trainer +40000 +6500 +2800
David Skinns +40000 +6500 +2800
Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +2800
Mark Hensby +40000 +6500 +2800
Max McGreevy +40000 +6500 +2800
Seth Reeves +40000 +6500 +2800
David Hearn +40000 +6500 +2800
Ryan Blaum +40000 +6500 +2800
Alvaro Ortiz +40000 +6500 +2800
Jim Knous +40000 +6500 +2800
Jason Dufner +40000 +6500 +2800
D.A. Points +50000 +8000 +4000
Ricky Barnes +50000 +8000 +4000
Grayson Murray +50000 +8000 +4000
Matt Every +50000 +8000 +4000
D.J. Trahan +50000 +8000 +4000
Turk Pettit +50000 +8000 +4000
Ben Willman +50000 +8000 +4000
Jonas Blixt +50000 +8000 +4000
Ben Crane +50000 +8000 +4000
Manuel Inman +50000 +8000 +4000
Armando Favela +50000 +8000 +4000

