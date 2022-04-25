Opening odds for 2022 Mexico Open

The Mexico Open is on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time ever as play is set to begin later this week. The tournament will be held at Vidanta Vallarta in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico.

This has been an official event of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica dating back to 2013. With no history of the PGA Tour’s highest level in this event, it’s difficult to know what to expect. The course is a par-71 and plays 7,456 yards, which means the course is a little longer than the tour’s average.

Jon Rahm is the favorite with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook despite not finishing better than 17th in his last four PGA Tour events. Daniel Berger is next on the odds list at +900, followed by a drop off for the rest of the field.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Mexico open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Mexico Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +400 +100 -200 Daniel Berger +900 +200 +110 Cameron Tringale +2200 +450 +210 Gary Woodland +2200 +450 +210 Kevin Na +2200 +450 +210 Abraham Ancer +2500 +500 +225 Tony Finau +3000 +600 +300 Sebastian Munoz +3000 +600 +300 Chris Kirk +3500 +650 +350 Aaron Wise +4000 +800 +400 Patrick Reed +4000 +800 +400 Brendon Todd +4500 +900 +450 Doug Ghim +5500 +1000 +500 Kevin Streelman +6000 +1100 +500 C.T. Pan +6000 +1100 +500 Charles Howell III +6000 +1100 +500 Adam Long +6500 +1200 +600 Nick Taylor +6500 +1200 +600 Matt Jones +6500 +1200 +600 Greyson Sigg +6500 +1200 +600 Davis Riley +7000 +1200 +600 Aaron Rai +7000 +1200 +600 Lanto Griffin +7000 +1200 +600 Russell Knox +7000 +1200 +600 Pat Perez +7000 +1200 +600 Taylor Moore +7000 +1200 +600 Mark Hubbard +7000 +1200 +600 Cameron Champ +7000 +1200 +600 Alex Smalley +8000 +1400 +700 Anirban Lahiri +8000 +1400 +700 Chad Ramey +8000 +1400 +700 Sahith Theegala +8000 +1400 +700 Scott Stallings +8000 +1400 +700 John Huh +10000 +1600 +800 Carlos Ortiz +10000 +1600 +800 Andrew Putnam +10000 +1600 +800 Wyndham Clark +10000 +1600 +800 David Lipsky +10000 +1600 +800 Vincent Whaley +11000 +1800 +800 Austin Smotherman +11000 +1800 +800 Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +900 Brandon Wu +13000 +2000 +900 J.T. Poston +13000 +2000 +900 Robert Streb +13000 +2000 +900 Vaughn Taylor +15000 +2200 +1000 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2200 +1000 Scott Piercy +15000 +2200 +1000 Bryson Nimmer +15000 +2200 +1000 Chase Seiffert +15000 +2200 +1000 Adam Schenk +15000 +2200 +1000 Danny Lee +15000 +2200 +1000 Hank Lebioda +15000 +2200 +1000 Peter Malnati +15000 +2200 +1000 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2200 +1000 Nate Lashley +15000 +2200 +1000 Michael Thompson +15000 +2200 +1000 Ryan Armour +15000 +2200 +1000 Graeme McDowell +15000 +2200 +1000 Kurt Kitayama +15000 +2200 +1000 Adam Svensson +15000 +2200 +1000 Matt Wallace +15000 +2200 +1000 Peter Uihlein +15000 +2200 +1000 Dylan Wu +15000 +2200 +1000 Tyler Duncan +15000 +2200 +1000 Ben Martin +20000 +2500 +1200 Trey Mullinax +20000 +2500 +1200 Andrew Novak +20000 +2500 +1200 Ben Kohles +20000 +2500 +1200 Roger Sloan +20000 +2500 +1200 Jonathan Byrd +20000 +2500 +1200 Kevin Chappell +20000 +2500 +1200 Hayden Buckley +20000 +2500 +1200 Nick Hardy +20000 +2500 +1200 Joseph Bramlett +20000 +2500 +1200 Robert Garrigus +20000 +2500 +1200 Rafa Cabrera Bello +20000 +2500 +1200 Lee Hodges +20000 +2500 +1200 Patrick Flavin +20000 +2500 +1200 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000 +2500 +1200 Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +2500 +1200 Chez Reavie +20000 +2500 +1200 Callum Tarren +20000 +2500 +1200 Bo Hoag +20000 +2500 +1200 Kramer Hickok +20000 +2500 +1200 James Hahn +25000 +3500 +1600 Justin Lower +25000 +3500 +1600 Sangmoon Bae +25000 +3500 +1600 Stephan Jaeger +25000 +3500 +1600 Johnson Wagner +25000 +3500 +1600 Tommy Gainey +25000 +3500 +1600 Luke Donald +25000 +3500 +1600 Aaron Baddeley +25000 +3500 +1600 Brice Garnett +25000 +3500 +1600 Scott Gutschewski +25000 +3500 +1600 Sung Kang +30000 +5000 +2000 Isidro Benitez +30000 +5000 +2000 Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000 Camilo Villegas +30000 +5000 +2000 Seung-Yul Noh +30000 +5000 +2000 Curtis Thompson +30000 +5000 +2000 Roberto Diaz +30000 +5000 +2000 Jared Wolfe +30000 +5000 +2000 Wesley Bryan +30000 +5000 +2000 Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +2800 Jeffrey Kang +40000 +6500 +2800 Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2800 Joshua Creel +40000 +6500 +2800 Michael Gligic +40000 +6500 +2800 Scott Brown +40000 +6500 +2800 Bo Van Pelt +40000 +6500 +2800 Fabian Gomez +40000 +6500 +2800 Dawie Van Der Walt +40000 +6500 +2800 Brandon Hagy +40000 +6500 +2800 David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +2800 Brett Drewitt +40000 +6500 +2800 Greg Chalmers +40000 +6500 +2800 Richy Werenski +40000 +6500 +2800 Paul Barjon +40000 +6500 +2800 Martin Trainer +40000 +6500 +2800 David Skinns +40000 +6500 +2800 Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +2800 Mark Hensby +40000 +6500 +2800 Max McGreevy +40000 +6500 +2800 Seth Reeves +40000 +6500 +2800 David Hearn +40000 +6500 +2800 Ryan Blaum +40000 +6500 +2800 Alvaro Ortiz +40000 +6500 +2800 Jim Knous +40000 +6500 +2800 Jason Dufner +40000 +6500 +2800 D.A. Points +50000 +8000 +4000 Ricky Barnes +50000 +8000 +4000 Grayson Murray +50000 +8000 +4000 Matt Every +50000 +8000 +4000 D.J. Trahan +50000 +8000 +4000 Turk Pettit +50000 +8000 +4000 Ben Willman +50000 +8000 +4000 Jonas Blixt +50000 +8000 +4000 Ben Crane +50000 +8000 +4000 Manuel Inman +50000 +8000 +4000 Armando Favela +50000 +8000 +4000

