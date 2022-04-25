Opening odds for 2022 Mexico Open

The Mexico Open is on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time ever as play is set to begin later this week. The tournament will be held at Vidanta Vallarta in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico.
This has been an official event of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica dating back to 2013. With no history of the PGA Tour’s highest level in this event, it’s difficult to know what to expect. The course is a par-71 and plays 7,456 yards, which means the course is a little longer than the tour’s average.
Jon Rahm is the favorite with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook despite not finishing better than 17th in his last four PGA Tour events. Daniel Berger is next on the odds list at +900, followed by a drop off for the rest of the field.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Mexico open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Mexico Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+400
|+100
|-200
|Daniel Berger
|+900
|+200
|+110
|Cameron Tringale
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Gary Woodland
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Kevin Na
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Abraham Ancer
|+2500
|+500
|+225
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Sebastian Munoz
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Chris Kirk
|+3500
|+650
|+350
|Aaron Wise
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Patrick Reed
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Brendon Todd
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Doug Ghim
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Kevin Streelman
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|C.T. Pan
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Charles Howell III
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Adam Long
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Nick Taylor
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Matt Jones
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Greyson Sigg
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Davis Riley
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Aaron Rai
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Lanto Griffin
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Russell Knox
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Pat Perez
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Taylor Moore
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Cameron Champ
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Anirban Lahiri
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Chad Ramey
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Sahith Theegala
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Scott Stallings
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|John Huh
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Carlos Ortiz
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Andrew Putnam
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Vincent Whaley
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Austin Smotherman
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|J.T. Poston
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Robert Streb
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Vaughn Taylor
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Bryson Nimmer
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Chase Seiffert
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Danny Lee
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ryan Armour
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Graeme McDowell
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Svensson
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Peter Uihlein
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Dylan Wu
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ben Martin
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Trey Mullinax
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Ben Kohles
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Jonathan Byrd
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kevin Chappell
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Robert Garrigus
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Patrick Flavin
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Callum Tarren
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Bo Hoag
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kramer Hickok
|+20000
|+2500
|+1200
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Sangmoon Bae
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Johnson Wagner
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Tommy Gainey
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Luke Donald
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Scott Gutschewski
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Sung Kang
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Isidro Benitez
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Camilo Villegas
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Curtis Thompson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Roberto Diaz
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jared Wolfe
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Wesley Bryan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Jeffrey Kang
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Joshua Creel
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Scott Brown
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Bo Van Pelt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Fabian Gomez
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Greg Chalmers
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Martin Trainer
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Mark Hensby
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Seth Reeves
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|David Hearn
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Ryan Blaum
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Alvaro Ortiz
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Jim Knous
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|D.A. Points
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Ricky Barnes
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Matt Every
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|D.J. Trahan
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Turk Pettit
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Ben Willman
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Ben Crane
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Manuel Inman
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Armando Favela
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
