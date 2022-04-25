Travon Walker overtakes Aidan Hutchinson as the betting favorite for the No. 1 overall pick

As NFL Draft week gets started, there has been a big swing in odds at the top of the board as Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker is the new favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick, passing up Michigan Wolverines edge Aidan Hutchinson in odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Walker has -165 odds to go No. 1, and he was at +220 just last week, while Hutchinson’s odds moved from -225 to his current odds at +135. There is still a major drop off after the top two pass rushers to be selected for the first overall draft pick.

Who will go No. 1 overall is still anyone’s guess as the most reputable mock drafters are split on whether it will be Walker or Hutchinson to hear his name called first. Hutchinson is more proven from his college experience as he was among the Heisman finalists, while Walker has the potential and traits that project him to be an elite pass rusher, though he played limited snaps on the edge in college.

NFL Draft odds are fascinating to track at this point of the draft season because it’s so difficult to know what it all means. The personnel departments keep their thoughts and ideas as secret as possible with how much importance these picks are for the future of the franchise. Teams leak information to reporters to create a smokescreen, throwing off the strategies of the franchises picking around them.

Be skeptical of everything and trust nobody this time of year when it comes to the NFL Draft.