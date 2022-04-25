Patriots, Texans draft picks and order following trade

Just three days out from the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans have swapped a few late-round picks per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots have traded a fifth-round pick (170) in exchange for both a sixth (183) and a seventh-round pick (245).

Later round picks are very valuable as teams who have done their due diligence in scouting can find potential contributors who have flown under the radar. Of course, we’re all familiar with the story of Bill Belichick and the Patriots using a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft on a slow, but plucky quarterback from Michigan named Tom Brady.

These picks could also potentially be used as chips to trade up for an even higher pick later this week. We’ll see how both franchises utilize these new selections.

2022 New England Patriots draft picks

First round: 21st

Second round: 54th

Third round: 85th

Fourth round: 125th

Fifth round: 158th

Sixth round: 183rd, 200th, 210th

Seventh round: 245th

2022 Houston Texans draft picks

First round: 3rd, 13th

Second round: 37th

Third round: 68th, 80th

Fourth round: 107th, 108th

Fifth round: 170th

Sixth round: 205th, 207th