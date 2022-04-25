Injury update on Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom

Monday, April 25 was a much-anticipated day for New York Mets fans and those who just love great pitchers. Today is the day when Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scheduled to undergo an MRI to check on the stress fracture in his right shoulder blade that has kept him sidelined all season long. If the MRI came back clean, deGrom would be cleared to begin a month-long ramp-up period to prepare for his return to the Majors.

So, how did the MRI go today? We have an update!

The Mets still do not have an update on Jacob deGrom's MRI, according to a team spokesman. It is possible but not certain an update will come today. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 25, 2022

Yes, the update is that there is no update. At least, not right now.

Jacob deGrom (right shoulder stress fracture)

The best pitcher in baseball (when healthy), deGrom hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since July 7 due to arm and shoulder injuries. But since the start of 2018, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has an incredible 1.94 ERA and a 12.0 strikeout-per-nine rate across 581 innings pitched. Expect more information shortly.

Even without deGrom and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, who has thrown only two innings this year due to a shoulder injury, the Mets own the fourth-best team ERA in the Majors (2.78). Their starting rotation specifically, led by Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill, has posted a 2.46 ERA and the best WHIP (0.89) and opponents’ batting average (.190) in the sport.