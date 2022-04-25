Grizzlies guard Ja Morant wins 2021-22 Most Improved Player award

The NBA announced Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant won the league’s Most Improved Player award for the 2021-22 season. Morant was the driving force behind Memphis landing the No. 2 seed in the West, averaging 27.4 points per game and being selected as an All-Star starter.

Morant entered the season at +3000 to win the honor according to Action Network and was a force for Memphis. A month into the season, his odds to win the honor were +350 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. By the All-Star break, he was -550 to win the honor and was the heavy favorite.

Fellow finalists Dejounte Murray and Darius Garland were way behind Morant in the final tally. The Grizzlies guard has struggled a bit in the postseason, but this award is for regular season performance and it’s hard to argue with the uptick in stats. This is a somewhat controversial award because improvement is subjective, but Morant fits the bill.