Donovan Mitchell suffers hamstring injury in Game 5 vs. Mavericks, will be evaluated further in Utah

Update: The Jazz announced Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury at the end of Game 5. He’ll be evaluated further when the team gets back to Utah.

Donovan Mitchell (left hamstring) will be evaluated tomorrow in Salt Lake City, Jazz announce. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 26, 2022

Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks just went from bad to worse for the Utah Jazz, who saw star guard Donovan Mitchell go to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

Donovan Mitchell needs help to the locker room, seems to be in some pain pic.twitter.com/9WWT5akPto — Zach Masters (@M0untainMan28) April 26, 2022

At this point, the game was essentially over with Utah trailing by nearly 30 points in the final period. There was little reason to have Mitchell on the floor, adding more frustration to the situation on the part of Jazz fans. Utah does have an extra day to recover with Game 6 set for Thursday, but that video does not look promising for Mitchell. He’ll likely carry some sort of injury designation into Game 6.

With Mitchell hobbled, look for Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson to be more assertive. The former has been a shell of himself in the playoffs, and the Jazz will really need his veteran presence at home if Mitchell cannot play.