 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Donovan Mitchell suffers hamstring injury in Game 5 vs. Mavericks, will be evaluated further in Utah

The Jazz guard was still in the game despite it being a blowout.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 25, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: The Jazz announced Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury at the end of Game 5. He’ll be evaluated further when the team gets back to Utah.

Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks just went from bad to worse for the Utah Jazz, who saw star guard Donovan Mitchell go to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

At this point, the game was essentially over with Utah trailing by nearly 30 points in the final period. There was little reason to have Mitchell on the floor, adding more frustration to the situation on the part of Jazz fans. Utah does have an extra day to recover with Game 6 set for Thursday, but that video does not look promising for Mitchell. He’ll likely carry some sort of injury designation into Game 6.

With Mitchell hobbled, look for Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson to be more assertive. The former has been a shell of himself in the playoffs, and the Jazz will really need his veteran presence at home if Mitchell cannot play.

More From DraftKings Nation